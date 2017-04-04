LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2007

Port Glasgow £15,495 15495.00GBP
Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom
73,000 mls , Range Rover Sport , Java black work complimented with unmarked Black hide , Full service history 8 stamps , Major service March 2017 ( Handbrake actuator replaced / hand brake shoes ) , 22" turbine Range Rover alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Harmon Kandon System 8 speakers with passive subwoofer / TV /Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Centre consul fridge , Heated front and rear Screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Driver intelligence pack , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .
