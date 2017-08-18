LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2007

£10,999 10999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr Diesel. SUV. Automatic. 2007 (07 reg), Next MOT due 09/05/2018, 101,972 miles Full service history,CAM BELTS DONE. Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, 22" Alloy Wheels, Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger. 5 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 10,999
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...