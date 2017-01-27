LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2007

West Bromwich £11,480 11480.00GBP
Unit 3 Varney Business Park, Varney Av, West Bromwich
West Bromwich, B70 6AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
A SUPERB LOOKING RANGE ROVER SPORT IN WHITE WITH FACELIFT CONVERSION, DRIVES AND LOOKS EXCELLENT, HAS UPGRADED ALLOYS, FULL BLACK LEATHER (HEATED FRONT SEATS), AUTO LIGHTS, REAR SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT, 2 X KEYS, FULL BOOK PACK AND HISTORY, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY, Upgrades - DVD (Twin Screen Rear Entertainment System), Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, White, 2 X KEYS, HPI CLEAR, *** PROUD TO BE PART OF THE AA DEALER PROMISE *** FREE 12 MTH AA BREAKDOWN *** 3 TO 36 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** COMPETITIVE FINANCE ARRANGED ** ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CHECKED ***DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE *** 5 STAR REVIEWS, CHECK OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS *** 12 MONTHS MOT AND NATIONWIDE WARRANTY ON EVERY VEHICLE ***, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, CALL 0121 4484554, 07860251554 TO ARRANGE VIEWING, GBP 11,480
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...