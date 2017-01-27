loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2007

West Bromwich £11,480 11480.00GBP

Unit 3 Varney Business Park, Varney Av, West Bromwich
West Bromwich, B70 6AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£11,480
A SUPERB LOOKING RANGE ROVER SPORT IN WHITE WITH FACELIFT CONVERSION, DRIVES AND LOOKS EXCELLENT, HAS UPGRADED ALLOYS, FULL BLACK LEATHER (HEATED FRONT SEATS), AUTO LIGHTS, REAR SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT, 2 X KEYS, FULL BOOK PACK AND HISTORY, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY, Upgrades - DVD (Twin Screen Rear Entertainment System), Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, White, 2 X KEYS, HPI CLEAR, *** PROUD TO BE PART OF THE AA DEALER PROMISE *** FREE 12 MTH AA BREAKDOWN *** 3 TO 36 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** COMPETITIVE FINANCE ARRANGED ** ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CHECKED ***DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE *** 5 STAR REVIEWS, CHECK OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS *** 12 MONTHS MOT AND NATIONWIDE WARRANTY ON EVERY VEHICLE ***, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, CALL 0121 4484554, 07860251554 TO ARRANGE VIEWING, GBP 11,480

  • Ad ID
    8062
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HSE
