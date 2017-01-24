loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2008

Doncaster £13,999 13999.00GBP

9-13 Market Place., The Rear Of The Town House,, Bawtry,, Doncaster
Doncaster, DN10 6JL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£13,999
On Private Plate but going back on Original 2 owners with FSH and Sensible Mlg Comes with New MOT and 6 Mths MOT

20inch Alloys 6 Month Warranty ABS Air Suspension Alarm Auto Lights Auto Wipers CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Driver Airbag Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Parking Sensors Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT New MOT Upon Sale Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Remote Locking SatNav Service Indicator Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer Upgraded Alloys USB Connection V5 Reg Doc

  • Ad ID
    7798
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    92335 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HSE
