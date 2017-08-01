loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2008

Nottingham £12,350 12350.00GBP

216 Nottingham Road, Woodlinkin
Nottingham, NG16 4HG, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

£12,350
car description

Low Mileage, FSH, Very Good Condition.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15235
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    72512 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HSE
