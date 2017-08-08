loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2008

Oldham £12,944 12944.00GBP

Unit 1, Hawksley Court, Maple Street, Oldham,
Oldham, OL8 4PQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£12,944
car description

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** PLEASE CALL 0161 425 5022 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TDV6 HSE. Taken as a part exchange from the previous owner who has owned this car since 2012. 1 former keeper. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. FREE 12 WARRANTY. MOT until MAY 2018. Very well looked after and maintained. Plenty of paperwork for work carried out over the years. Sun-Roof. Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. HPI clear with certificate provided, Cheap tax, insurance and fuel with stunning looks to go with it. FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY THIS CAR! VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE GIVE ONE US A CALL TO ARRANGE YOUR TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR FRIENDLY SALES REPRESENTATIVES. NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE. DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS. LOCATED IN NORTH MANCHESTER (OL8 4PQ). VISIT www.bespokevehiclegroup.co.uk TO VIEW OUR WIDE RANGE OF STOCK.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15349
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    72600 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HSE
Range Rover Sport for sale

