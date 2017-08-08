loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2009

Port Glasgow £13,500 13500.00GBP

Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom

£13,500
Stunning 2009 Range Rover Sport HSE , Santorini metallic black complimented with unmarked premium black hide , Full main agent Land Rover service history from new 10 stamps , ( invoice present for timing belt replacement by Pentland Land Rover) Major service April 2017 , 20" Refurbished Range Rover sport alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Harmon Kandon System 8 speakers with passive subwoofer / TV /Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Centre consul fridge , Heated front and rear Screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Driver intelligence pack , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Looks and drives a fraction of the mileage , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .

  • Ad ID
    15352
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    08/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HSE
