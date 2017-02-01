Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 SPORT HSE

£17,950 17950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 45,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: RIMINI RED WITH IVORY LEATHER INTERIOR
land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse red diesel leather 2009 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover v6
