LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HST STORMER 2008

Port Glasgow £16,995 16995.00GBP

Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom

£16,995
car description

Stunning 2 owner Stormer Range Rover Sport , Stornoway grey body work complimented with unmarked black nappa hide , Full service history 10 stamps , Major service March 2017 including Brembo brake disks and pads , 20" refurbished Stormer alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Full HST Stormer styling , Fridge , Heated front and rear thermal Screens , Heated fully electric with bolster driver and passenger front memory seats programmable with the keys , Heated rear seats , Premium Harmon Kardon multi speaker sound system, / Multi CD / Command with navigation ( UK and Europe ), Unmarked black nappa leather interior, Easy entry electric steering column with lazy entry , Front and rear park distance control , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Speed sensitive cruise control , Adaptive Bi-xenon headlights, Side steps , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8931
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT HST STORMER
