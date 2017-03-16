LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HST STORMER 2008

Port Glasgow £16,995 16995.00GBP
Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom
Stunning 2 owner Stormer Range Rover Sport , Stornoway grey body work complimented with unmarked black nappa hide , Full service history 10 stamps , Major service March 2017 including Brembo brake disks and pads , 20" refurbished Stormer alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Full HST Stormer styling , Fridge , Heated front and rear thermal Screens , Heated fully electric with bolster driver and passenger front memory seats programmable with the keys , Heated rear seats , Premium Harmon Kardon multi speaker sound system, / Multi CD / Command with navigation ( UK and Europe ), Unmarked black nappa leather interior, Easy entry electric steering column with lazy entry , Front and rear park distance control , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Speed sensitive cruise control , Adaptive Bi-xenon headlights, Side steps , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .
