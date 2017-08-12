loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT S 2008

Get an Insurance Quote

Port Glasgow £14,995 14995.00GBP

Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom

£14,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Stunning low mileage 2008 Range Rover Sport , Stornoway grey metallic complimented with unmarked cream interior , Black carpets , 1 previous keeper , Full main agent Land Rover service history from new 6 stamps , Major service August 2017 ( timing belt replaced , invoice provided ) , 20" Refurbished Range Rover sport alloy wheels tyre condition new , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Premium multi speaker sound System with CD player , Heated front and rear thermal Screens , Dual zone climate control air con , Rain sensitive wipers , Fully electric driver and passenger front seats with lumbar , Fully colour coded exterior , Privacy glass , Park distance control , Adjustable steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Bi Xenon headlights , Land Rover over mats , Height adjustable air suspension , Split folding rear seats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Stunning colour combination very low mileage , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15400
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT S
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on