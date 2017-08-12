LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT S 2008

car description

Stunning low mileage 2008 Range Rover Sport , Stornoway grey metallic complimented with unmarked cream interior , Black carpets , 1 previous keeper , Full main agent Land Rover service history from new 6 stamps , Major service August 2017 ( timing belt replaced , invoice provided ) , 20" Refurbished Range Rover sport alloy wheels tyre condition new , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Premium multi speaker sound System with CD player , Heated front and rear thermal Screens , Dual zone climate control air con , Rain sensitive wipers , Fully electric driver and passenger front seats with lumbar , Fully colour coded exterior , Privacy glass , Park distance control , Adjustable steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Bi Xenon headlights , Land Rover over mats , Height adjustable air suspension , Split folding rear seats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Stunning colour combination very low mileage , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .