LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT SE 2007

car description

WE CAN BEAT 99% OF ANY FINANCE PACKAGE YOU HAVE BEEN OFFERED PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.autosolutionsofhampshire.co.uk. JUST FIND YOUR VEHICLE OF INTEREST AND CLICK THE APPLY ICON FOR AN EASY QUICK DECISION OR CALL US ON 01252 318417 TO APPLY. SEE WEBSITE FOR TERMS AND CONDITIONS. ;AUTO SOLUTIONS OF HAMPSHIRE ARE PROUD TO OFFER THIS GREAT BMW 118D SPORT , THIS VEHICLE IS OFFERED IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT AND DRIVES SUPERB,;WILL UNDERGONE A RAC FULLY APPROVED 82 POINT INSPECTION AND INCLUDES 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND CAN BE EXTENDED AT BUYERS CHOICE, HPI CLEAR, FINANCE FOR ALL CIRCUMSTANCES ARRANGED, DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, COME AND VISIT US AT OUR FRIENDLY FAMILY RUN SHOWROOM TODAY. MAIN ROAD LOCATION ON A325 FARNBOROUGH ROAD. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!.; PLEASE CALL ON THIS CAR AS IT IS NOT ALWAYS ON SITE 01252 318417;