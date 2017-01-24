LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT SE 2007

car description

Stunning Individual Range Rover Sport unmarked Java black , Unmarked black leather interior , 2 previous keepers , Full service history 10 stamps, Major service January 2017 ( Complete new engine replaced @ 66000 By Land Rover Stratstone at a cost of GBP 10,000 ) Privacy glass , New 22" Land Rover R20 alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Hunter 4 wheel alignment and 4 x Hunter road force wheel balance , Autobiography grills and side vents , Autobiography style extended lower front spoiler extension , Heated thermal front and rear screens , Fully electric driver and passenger seats , Upgraded Premium sound system , Radio / CD / MP3, with navigation ( UK and Europe ) / Bluetooth preparation , Unmarked black leather interior, Easy entry electric steering column, Multi function steering wheel , Speed sensitive cruise control , Adaptive Bi xenon headlights , Stunning vehicle throughout, A real bespoke individual Range Rover Sport , 2 x Keys all service books and manuals present , Will be supplied with 12 months Mot and 12 months premium parts and labour warranty from Warranty Wise with European break down cover ,This vehicle has been maintained to an exceptional standard drives just as it should , Part exchange welcome , Attractive finance packages available on this vehicle . Any inspection welcome , All major debit and credit cards accepted .