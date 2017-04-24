loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT SE 2008

£12,999 12999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Automatic. Diesel. SUV. 2008 (08 reg), Next MOT due 15/11/2017, 83,412 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy Wheels (18in), Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Satellite Navigation, chrome mirror cappings and vents, Chrome grill, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Heated Front Screen, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 12,999

  • Ad ID
    9612
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    83412 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SPORT SE
