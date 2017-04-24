LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT SE 2008

£12,999 12999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr Automatic. Diesel. SUV. 2008 (08 reg), Next MOT due 15/11/2017, 83,412 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy Wheels (18in), Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Satellite Navigation, chrome mirror cappings and vents, Chrome grill, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Heated Front Screen, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 5 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 12,999
