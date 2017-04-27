Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 SPORT SE HSE SPEC

£12,000 12000.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 95,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2008 (58) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: STORNOWAY GREY WITH IVORY LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 se hse specification grey alloy-wheels diesel leather 2008 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover v6
