LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto

Stratford-upon-Avon £66,000 66000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Stratford Upon Avon
Stratford-upon-Avon, CV370HR, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3800 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Aruba
Sliding Panoramic Roof,Privacy Glass,Black Contrast Roof,Dual view touch screen,Front fog lights,Premium metallic paint,Privacy glass,Extra additional screen washer bottle,Terrain Response 2 Auto,Full size spare wheel
