LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto

Thames Ditton £69,000 69000.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4200 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic
Panoramic Glass Sliding Roof,Privacy Glass,Grand Black Piano Wood,Additional Washer Bottle,Ebony Premium Headlining,Trackstar Category 5,Full Size Spare Wheel,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
