LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 3.6 SPORT HSE 2009

£15,995 15995.00GBP

Unit 30, Drive B,, First Avenue,, Deeside,
CH5 2NU,
United Kingdom

car description

EXCELLENT CONDITION, TOP SPEC, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LOW MILES, ONLY TWO FORMER KEEPERS, NO ADVISORIES ON CURRENT MOT, TOP SPEC HSE WITH HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, SAT NAV, SUNROOF, FRIDGE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS ETC, FIRST TO SEE WILL DEFINITELY BUY, FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE CHECKED. All viewings conducted in an indoor heated showroom, all dealer facilities available, low rate finance, part exchange, extended warranties, 5 days drive away insurance available conditions apply, open 7 days 9:30am till 7:00pm

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    84713 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 3.6 SPORT HSE
