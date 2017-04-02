LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 3.6 SPORT HSE 2009

car description

EXCELLENT CONDITION, TOP SPEC, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LOW MILES, ONLY TWO FORMER KEEPERS, NO ADVISORIES ON CURRENT MOT, TOP SPEC HSE WITH HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, SAT NAV, SUNROOF, FRIDGE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS ETC, FIRST TO SEE WILL DEFINITELY BUY, FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE CHECKED. All viewings conducted in an indoor heated showroom, all dealer facilities available, low rate finance, part exchange, extended warranties, 5 days drive away insurance available conditions apply, open 7 days 9:30am till 7:00pm