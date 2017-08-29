loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2007 Auto 91000 Diesel Black

£11,995 11995.00GBP

Preston House, Standedge Road, Diggle, Saddleworth, Oldham
OL3 5NB,
United Kingdom

£11,995
FULL SERVICE HISTORY **FINANCE AVAILABLE** JAVA BLACK WITH BLACK NAPPA ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS, 22"MACHINE GREY MATT FINISH ALLOY WHEELS, Next MOT due 28/02/2018, Last serviced on 16/05/2016 at 85,712 miles, Full service history, Memory Pack, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Centrally Mounted High Stop Lamp Mounted In Rear Spoiler, Electronic Air Suspension with Terrain Response TM, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Body Coloured Bumpers, Premium Navigation System, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Rear Screen, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Rain Sensor, Tail - Mounted Rear Spoiler, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Front Fog Lamps, Power Assisted Steering, Automatic Headlamps, Central Door Locking, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Bi - Xenon Corner Lamps, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Immobiliser, Headlamp Powerwash, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior Mirrors - Powerfold and Adjustable, Heated with Memory, Auto Dimming, Automatic Climate Control, Rhodium Finish, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Spare Wheel Alloy 19 x 8 Reduced Section, Heated Front Screen, Audio Amplifier, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electro - Chromatic Interior Mirror, Front Passengers Airbag, On Board Monitor, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Drivers Airbag, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Traction Control System (TCS), Steering Column - Electric Adjustment for Height and Reach with Entry and Exit Tilt - Away, Metallic Paint, Rear Wash/Wipe, Leather Covered Gear Knob, Centre Console, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Centre Console Cooler Box. 5 seats, Black, 2 KEYS, POSSIBLE PART EXCHANGE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FINANCE AVAILABLE, more cars available at www.lkcars.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    15620
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
