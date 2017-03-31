loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2007

Hinckley £11,000 11000.00GBP

18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£11,000
car description

Range Rover HSE TDV8 in good condition which benefits from Service History. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover and MOT, 3 months warranty and this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week;;Service Details As Follows ;;Serviced on 07/02/08 @ 9365 miles ;Serviced on 08/01/09 @ 27899 miles ;Serviced on 28/01/10 @ 47213 miles ;Serviced on 06/06/11 @ 67230 miles ;Serviced on 09/07/12 @ 81403 miles ;Serviced on 08/05/14 @ 102536 miles;Serviced on 10/11/16 @ 125178 miles ;.

Accessories

22inch Alloys 3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Suspension Auto Lights Climate Control Factory Sidesteps Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Service History V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    127000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
