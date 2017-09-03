loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2007

£10,999 10999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

£10,999
car description

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 TD V8 HSE 5dr Automatic. Diesel. SUV. 2007 (07 reg),, Next MOT due 04/04/2018, 115,824 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, 20" Alloy Wheels, 2010 Grill, Colour Coded, Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 10,999

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15696
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    115824 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
