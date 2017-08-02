loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2008

£14,495 14495.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, 1 SORREL CLOSE, WATERLOOVILLE,
PO7 8PF,
United Kingdom

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY - NEW SERVICE - RECENT MOT -2 KEYS - ALL BOOKS AND MANUALS - GAMES HANDSET+WIRELESS HEADPHONES., Upgrades - Dynamic radar cruise control, DVD (Twin Screen Rear Entertainment System), Alloy Wheels 20in 10 Spoke, Bluetooth Hands Free, Fridge/Cooler, Next MOT due 08/06/2018, Last serviced on 31/07/2017 at 70,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Metallic Paint, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Headlamp Powerwash, Memory Pack, Steering Column - Electric Adjustment for Height and Reach with Entry and Exit Tilt - Away. 5 seats, Silver, CHERISHED NUMBER PLATE (V8 KAK) INCLUDED IN PRICE!, Excellent Finance Rates - Warranties- Professionally Valeted -Viewing by Appointment,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
