LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2009

Bolton £19,995 19995.00GBP

Woods Barn Farm, Blackrod By Pass , Blackrod, Bolton
Bolton, BL6 5JH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

FACE LIFT MODEL.One former keeper with seven services completed of which five are by Land Rover. Includes six month Warranty Wise Platinum Cover Warranty.;VIEWING IS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.;Service History as follows: 27.9.10 @ 8722 16.8.11 @ 17418, 30.8.12 @ 29209, 9.10.13 @ 38733, 7.10.14 @ 46289, 26.10.15 @ 54675 and just now @ 62875.;All vehicles are independently inspected, valeted and HPI checked before going on sale and are serviced and MOT'd if required. Finance is available through Blackhorse and all major debit / credit cards accepted. ;Warranty Wise products are extendable up to three years, just ask for a quote.

Accessories

20inch Alloys 6 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Fridge Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Independent Vehicle Inspection Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Paddle Shift Parktronic Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Service Indicator Spare Key Television Touch Start Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8335
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Other
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    62875 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
