LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2009

car description

2009 Range Rover Sport TDV8 finished in Santorini Black with contrasting ivory hide. Specification includes; Heated seats, electric seats, power steering, adaptive cruise control, front and rear park assist, adaptive headlights, Xenon Headlights, rear privacy glass, side steps, 20 inch alloys. 130,000 with full service history . Now with upgraded front grille.;;;Viewing by Appointment. Part Exchange welcome. Full Dealer Facilities Available. All our vehicles are checked and HPI clear with waranteed mileage for your peace of mind with 3 months warranty supplied by WMS GROUP. Extended warranty can be arranged where required. Please call Wyre Forest Car and Commercial Ltd on 0330 333 8706 or visit our website www.wyreforestcars.co.uk and fill out our contact form so one of our sales representatives can call you to discuss your requirements.;;