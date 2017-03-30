LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2009

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this 2009 (09) Range Rover Sport HSE for sale presented in Bournville Brown metallic. This Sport is shown in fantastic condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and maintained to a very high standard with full service history, the last service being carried out locally on 07-02-2017 at 61900 miles.;;There is a great specification to this Range Rover Sport being the HSE model, it also contains some optional extras. The spec consists of Adaptive cruise control, Centre console fridge, Satellite navigation, Heated front seats, Heated outer rear seats, Heated windscreen, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Electric folding door mirrors, Privacy glass, Front and Rear parking sensors, Bournville Brown metallic paint, Bluetooth telephone, Full premium Black leather upholstery, Electric seats with memory function, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Automatic lights, Xenon headlights Light wood interior trim, Electric adjustable steering column.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.