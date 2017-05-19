loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2010

Wigan £18,999 18999.00GBP

Unit 4 Actons Walk,, Wigan,
Wigan, WN3 4HN, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

£18,999
2010 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT, 3.6 TDV8 HSE.;;Only 2 Owners From New, The Last A Family Friend Of 4 Years, The First Was His Friends Father.;;This Stunning RangeRover Sport Is Finished In The Desirable Stornoway Grey Metallic With Complimentary White Leather Interior.;;Massive Specification List To Include;;- Harman Kardon;- Heated Steering Wheel;- Extended Leather Pack;- iPod Connectivity;- Contrast Stitching;- Privacy Glass;- Reverse Camera;- Heated Rear Seats;- DAB Radio;- Satellite Navigation;- Paddle Shift Gear Change;- 20 Inch Alloys;- Plus more....;;Extensive Service Record With All Invoices To Match The Stamps, Every MOT Certificate Has Been Kept Along With Receipts For Any Repairs Done.;;This Vehicle Has Just Arrived and Is Undergoing Preparation.;;Better Images Will Follow Extremely Soon.;;PLEASE DO NOT CONFUSE THIS VEHICLE WITH LESSER SPEC VEHICLES THAT HAVE BEEN PASSED FROM PILLAR TO POST and HAVE NOT HAD THE LOVE and CARE THEY DESERVE, THIS IS A PROPER CAR FOR A PROPER CUSTOMER....;;Feel Free To Make Contact For Viewings and Further Information.;;Many Thanks, Matthew

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    19/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
