LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE 2010

2010 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT, 3.6 TDV8 HSE.;;Only 2 Owners From New, The Last A Family Friend Of 4 Years, The First Was His Friends Father.;;This Stunning RangeRover Sport Is Finished In The Desirable Stornoway Grey Metallic With Complimentary White Leather Interior.;;Massive Specification List To Include;;- Harman Kardon;- Heated Steering Wheel;- Extended Leather Pack;- iPod Connectivity;- Contrast Stitching;- Privacy Glass;- Reverse Camera;- Heated Rear Seats;- DAB Radio;- Satellite Navigation;- Paddle Shift Gear Change;- 20 Inch Alloys;- Plus more....;;Extensive Service Record With All Invoices To Match The Stamps, Every MOT Certificate Has Been Kept Along With Receipts For Any Repairs Done.;;This Vehicle Has Just Arrived and Is Undergoing Preparation.;;Better Images Will Follow Extremely Soon.;;PLEASE DO NOT CONFUSE THIS VEHICLE WITH LESSER SPEC VEHICLES THAT HAVE BEEN PASSED FROM PILLAR TO POST and HAVE NOT HAD THE LOVE and CARE THEY DESERVE, THIS IS A PROPER CAR FOR A PROPER CUSTOMER....;;Feel Free To Make Contact For Viewings and Further Information.;;Many Thanks, Matthew