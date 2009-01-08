LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE Auto

Sleaford £12,995 12995.00GBP
Glasshouse Car Sales
Sleaford, NG349SJ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV8 SPORT HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Red
Glasshouse Car Sales Main Road Anwick Sleaford Lincolnshire NG34 9SJ Tel Office 01526 833 123 or Mobiles Warren on 0775 242 6117 or Bill on 07554148013 Service Record 08/01/2009 15939 miles 22/01/2010 33841 miles 20/09/2010 42692 miles 01/09/2011 51850 miles 30/01/2013 57735 miles 25/05/2017 To be completed by Glasshouse Cars Added extras Personal telephone integration system Â£350 Bi-Xenon adaptive Head Lights Â£300 Center console cooler box Â£225 Glasshouse Car Sales eBay has over 1000 positive feedback You can view and test the car 7 days a week at our showroom at the above address. Why buy from us, rather than from a other dealer or private seller? We are a very well established and trusted used car dealer in Lincolnshire, please see our testimonials on best-of-Sleaford web site, You are a lot safer buying from a VAT registered car dealer from a proper car forecourt, rather than from someones drive or in a pub car park. When you buy from a registered car dealer you have assurance that the car is in the condition as stated to you and that it also comes with a after sales service second to none. Thanks for you interest. A holding Deposit of Â£100 will hold a car for 7 days in this time you view and test the car and do not wish to go ahead the deposit will be refunded in full,however if you don't attend our site i;e just change your mind the deposit will not be refunded. After 7 days the deposit is non-refundable and the car will be put back on sale Deposit can be taken over the phone. p/x welcome,Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, Passenger Airbag, Alarm, Driver Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows,
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...