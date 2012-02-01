Land-Rover Range Rover Sport TDV8 Sport HSE Cosworth Edition

Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 3.6 TDV8 with Kahn RS600 Cosworth Interior and Exterior Conversion registered September 2010 finished in Bali Blue, Extended Quilted Blue and Black Leather Interior with Cosworth Branding, Blue Kahn/Cosworth Dials and Clock, Silver 22 Inch Kahn Alloy Wheels, Cosworth Exhaust System, Cosworth Wheel Arch Extensions and Tailgate Spoiler, Kahn Aluminium Pedals, Rear Entertainment Screens with DVD Player and Headphones, Refrigerated Centre Console, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Front Electric Memory Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Surround Camera View, Harman Kardon Sound System, Colour Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Electric Powerfold Heated Memory Door Mirrors, Anti Dazzle Rear View Mirror, Heated Windscreen, Bluetooth, Interior and Exterior Courtesy Lighting, Alarm and Immobiliser, Trafficmaster Tracker Fitted, Full Service History at Kahn Bradford at 17,487 on 01/02/12, All other Services at Guy Salmon Portsmouth at 24,332 on 18/12/12, at 32,865 on 15/01/2014 and at 41,809 on 20/01/2015. Finance available on request - subject to status and
land-rover range-rover sport tdv8 hse cosworth edition blue alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control dvd fsh heated-windscreen immobiliser parking-sensor sat-nav tracker 2010 hands-free leather black-interior 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover dark-interior
