LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE GENIUNE overfinch upgrade kit 2010

Christchurch £18,995 18995.00GBP

Bostwick farm, Bostwick lane, Hurn, Christchurch
Christchurch, BH23 6AW, Dorset
United Kingdom

FINANCE AVAIABLE STS. iv had this car for around 3 years and loved every minute of it, real head turner, selling due to upgrading to a new shape, drives spot on and cant fault it. new mot with no advisories. This has got the genuine overfinch kit on with genuine overfinch exhaust, genuine overfinch alloy wheels, Xeon headlights, black leather interior adaptive cruise control, lane assist, reversing camera, clean overall car, 3Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, MP3 player, CD player, Bluetooth, Leather trim, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system), Alloy wheels, Power steering, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Cruise control, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags, Electric sunroof, Spare wheel (Full) owners, White, GBP 18,995

  • Ad ID
    15607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE GENIUNE overfinch upgrade kit
