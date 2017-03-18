Land-Rover Range Rover Sport TDV8 Sport HSE

Chichester POA 0GBP
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport 3.6 TDV8 HSE Automatic registered October 2009 finished in Alaska White with Full Ebony Premium Leather Interior with Ivory Stitching and Grand Black Lacquer, 22 Inch Neptune Trident Alloy Wheels in Gunmetal Grey, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Heated Powerfold Memory Door Mirrors, Heated Seats Throughout, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Reversing Camera, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Automatic High Beam Assist and Cornering Enhancement, Ebony Carpets, Active Cornering and Heated Washers, Harman Kardon Surround Speaker System, Leather Multifunction Electrically Adjustable Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Towball, Enhanced Colour Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Fuel Burning Heater, Ambience Lighting, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connect, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, USB, DAB Radio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Centre Console Cooler Compartment, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows with One Touch, Anti Dazzle Mirrors, Voice Command, DSC, DTC, PAS, Electromechanical Parking Brake, Fuel Burning Heater, Remote Alarm and Immobiliser, Spare Tyre, Privacy Glass, ISO
