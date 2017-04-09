loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land-Rover Range Rover Sport TDV8 Sport HSE

Get an Insurance Quote

Chichester POA 0GBP

Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Range Rover Sport 3.6 TDV8 HSE Automatic registered October 2009 finished in Alaska White with Full Ebony Premium Leather Interior with Ivory Stitching and Grand Black Lacquer, 22 Inch Neptune Trident Alloy Wheels in Gunmetal Grey, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Heated Powerfold Memory Door Mirrors, Heated Seats Throughout, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Reversing Camera, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Automatic High Beam Assist and Cornering Enhancement, Ebony Carpets, Active Cornering and Heated Washers, Harman Kardon Surround Speaker System, Leather Multifunction Electrically Adjustable Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Towball, Enhanced Colour Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Fuel Burning Heater, Ambience Lighting, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connect, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, USB, DAB Radio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Vehicle Dynamics, Centre Console Cooler Compartment, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows with One Touch, Anti Dazzle Mirrors, Voice Command, DSC, DTC, PAS, Electromechanical Parking Brake, Fuel Burning Heater, Remote Alarm and Immobiliser, Spare Tyre, Privacy Glass, ISO

Accessories

land-rover range-rover sport tdv8 hse white alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd heated-seats heated-windscreen immobiliser leather mp3 privacy-glass sat-nav xenon 2009 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9387
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on