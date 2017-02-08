car description

About this Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV8 SPORT HSE First registered March 2007 (07 Reg) this Range Rover Sport HSE is equipped with the 3.6 Litre V8 Diesel Engine, giving great power and reliability. Presented in Stornoway Grey Metallic with Ebony Leather this car is in good overall condition and has carried its mileage extremely well. We understand the last but one owner was possibly a well known actor. As an HSE specification car the equipment list is simply enormous and includes: 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electric Glass Sunroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Powerfold Memory Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Heated Front Windscreen, Automatic Headlamp Levelling, Headlamp Powerwash, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, plus Full Colour Touch Screen Satellite Navigation. Much of the Service History is supported by invoices and alongside servicing by Land Rover Specialists four Main Dealer Services have been recorded the last at 114,000 miles.