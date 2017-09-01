loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HSE

Stourbridge £14,999 14999.00GBP

150 Birmingham Street,, Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY9 7PR, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£14,999
car description

ABSOLUTELY SUPERB EXAMPLE THROUGHOUT..FULL SERVICE HISTORY..FANTASTIC COLOUR COMBINATION..GREY WITH CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR..FULL HSE SPECIFICATION..DRIVES LOVELY..HPI CLEAR..DELIVERY ARRANGED..MUST BE SEEN

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    71387 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HSE
