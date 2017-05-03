LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HST 2009

car description

Stunning 1 owner 3.6 TDV8 HST Range Rover Sport , Unmarked white body work complimented with unmarked black nappa hide with white top stitching , Private number plate stays with the vehicle , Full service history , Major service 04/2017 at a cost of GBP 3000 ( details on request ) , 20" 10 spoke gloss black HST alloy wheels tyre condition excellent ( Pirelli p zero ) , Brembo brake calipers , Electric glass sunroof / tilt and slide , Fridge , Side steps , Heated front and rear thermal screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with bolster programmable with the keys , Lazy entry system , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Premium Harmon Kardon multi speaker sound system , Multi CD / Digital TV module , Command with navigation ( UK and Europe ) , Easy entry electric steering column, Multi function steering wheel with voice activation control , Bluetooth phone preparation , Speed sensitive cruise control , Adaptive headlights , Active locking rear differential , Rain sensitive wipers , New premium Land Rover over mats , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium national parts and labour warranty with European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Great performance and economy from this tried and tested V8 , Part exchange welcome , Competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .