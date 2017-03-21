loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HST, FULLY LOADED, AMAZING CONDITION, FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2008

Get an Insurance Quote

£17,970 17970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£17,970
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

THIS OUT STANDING RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 V8 HST COMES IN AMAZING CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D,, Upgrades - Electric Sunroof GBP 895, Active Locking Rear Differential GBP 495, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post GBP 350, SIDE STEPS GBP 495, Next MOT due 26/03/2018, Last serviced on 19/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power steering, Premium ICE Pack, Satellite navigation, Traction control, Sports seats, Radio, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Pearlescent JAVA BLACK PEARL, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 17,970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9028
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.628
  • Engine Model
    TDV8 SPORT HST, FULLY LOADED, AMAZING CONDITION, FULL SERVICE HISTORY
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on