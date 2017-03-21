LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV8 SPORT HST, FULLY LOADED, AMAZING CONDITION, FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2008

car description

THIS OUT STANDING RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.6 V8 HST COMES IN AMAZING CONDITION, FULLY LOADED, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D,, Upgrades - Electric Sunroof GBP 895, Active Locking Rear Differential GBP 495, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post GBP 350, SIDE STEPS GBP 495, Next MOT due 26/03/2018, Last serviced on 19/03/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power steering, Premium ICE Pack, Satellite navigation, Traction control, Sports seats, Radio, Immobiliser, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Pearlescent JAVA BLACK PEARL, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 17,970