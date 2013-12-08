Land-Rover Range Rover Sport V8 HSE

car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Supercharged 6 Speed Automatic Paddle Shift registered December 2011 finished in Sumatra Black, Tan Oxford Leather Interior with Extended Leather and Burr Walnut Trim, Powered Tailgate, Reversing Camera, Heated Seats Throughout, Harman Kardon Speaker System, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Auto Lights and Wipers, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Powerfold Electric Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Electric Multifunction Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Connectivity, LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, 20 Inch Alloys, Side Steps, Electric Sunroof, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Roof Rails, Cooler Box, DTV Tuner, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, USB, iPod Connectivity, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Windscreen, Spare Tyre, Full Land Rover Service History at 4,140 on 08/12/13; 7,615 on 19/04/14 and 11,388 on 28/01/15.