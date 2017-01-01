LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 S-C 2005

Port Glasgow £11,500 11500.00GBP
Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom
Stunning Range Rover Sport Supercharged , Unmarked gleaming Java black body work complimented with unmarked perforated ivory hide , Full service history Major service December 2016 ( oil and filters/ brake discs and shoes / handbrake actuator and shoes / Brake lines and fluid replaced ) 22” refurbished Stormer alloy wheels with Toyo proxie tyres , Autobiography grill and side vents , Fridge , Fully colour coded , Heated front and rear Screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats programmable with the keys , Heated rear seats , ACC assisted cruise control ( intervenes and reduces speed for driver ) , Detachable tow-bar , EPB Electronic park brake , ABS ( emergency brake assist ) , Premium Harmon Kardon sound system, / Multi CD / MP3, Command with satellite navigation ( UK and Europe ) , Unmarked ivory leather interior, Easy entry electric steering column ( programmable with keys ) , Multi function steering wheel ( with voice command control ) , Blue tooth phone preparation , Adaptive headlights , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This Sport is in stunning condition throughout looks and drives a fraction of the mileage , Amazing performance from this tried and tested V8 , This vehicle will be supplied 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour national warranty with European break down cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome. All major debit cards accepted.
