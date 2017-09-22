LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

£66,500 66500.00GBP
Guy Salmon Land Rover Coventry
CV59GY, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15138 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Loire Blue Metallic
21' Diamond Turned Alloys,Roof - Fixed Panoramic,Electrical Deployable Side Steps,Meridian Surround Sound System,Heated Steering Wheel,Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear,Rear View Camera
