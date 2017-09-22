loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

£66,500 66500.00GBP

Guy Salmon Land Rover Coventry
CV59GY, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

£66,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15138 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Loire Blue Metallic

Accessories

21' Diamond Turned Alloys,Roof - Fixed Panoramic,Electrical Deployable Side Steps,Meridian Surround Sound System,Heated Steering Wheel,Cooled/heated front seats & heated rear,Rear View Camera

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15138 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on