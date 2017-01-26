Land-Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Autobiography Sport

car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 5.0 Supercharged V8 6 Speed Automatic registered June 2011 finished in Santorini Black with Extended Ebony and Tan Premium Leather Interior with Morzine Ivory Headlining, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Surround Camera System, Dual Zone Climate Control, Harman Kardon Speaker System, Colour Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Adaptive Dynamics with Active Cornering Enhancement, Electric Heated Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Entertainment Screens with Wireless Headphones and Controllers, Grand Black Wood Interior Trim, On Board Television, 20 Inch 10 Spoke Diamond Turned Alloys, Electric Powerfold Heated Memory Door Mirrors, Anti Dazzle Rear View Mirror, Premium Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, 60/40 Split Rear Seating, Heated Seats Throughout, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Windscreen, Full Size Spare Wheel, Dynamic Xenon Headlamps with Auto Headlamp Levelling, Washers and Auto High Beam Assist, Cooled Cubby Box, Bluetooth, Ambient Interior Lighting, Titan 2 Grille, Alarm and Immobiliser, Full Land Rover Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status and