car description

About this Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED HSE First registered June 2007 (07 Reg) this Ranger Rover Sport Supercharged 4.2 Litre HSE is presented in very good Cairns Blue with Ivory which is, in our opinion, a great colour combination for this car, a nice change from the routine Black or Silver. As an HSE the specification is huge and includes: Enhanced Full Colour Toch Screen Sat Nav, Heated Powerfold Mirrors with Memory, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Heated Front Windscreen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Footwell Lighting, Headlamp Powerwash, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, DVD Screens in Front Headrests and TV Module. Initially a Land Rover Company vehicle the Service History shows a first service at the Land Rover Vehicle Preparation Centre at 9,330 miles. This is followed by three services with Charles Hurst and Lookers Land Rover and finally services with a specialist at 72,000 miles and 82,000 miles. At the last service the Rear Discs and Pads were replaced. Additionally, there are invoices on file for other routine maintenance. Well priced considering the cost when new and with the V8 motor upfront good