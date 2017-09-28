loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORTTDV8 HSE - REVERSING CAM - DAB - 20'' ALLOYS

St. Albans £22,995 22995.00GBP

St. Albans, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£22,995
An undeniable part of the delight of driving a Range Rover Sport is the palpable satisfaction that comes from sitting high off the road and at the same time being able to charge as hard as if behind the wheel of a bona fide sports car. Add in a generous dose of luxury and you have an intoxicatingly tasty recipe for driver satisfaction. But it goes one better than most by having a highly-accomplished all-terrain alter-ego. An excellent all-round package then and one that, in TDV8 guise, provides the kind of driver satisfaction that only a big 4x4 powered by a potent and punchy V8 diesel can. Wherever you are in one of these, in the buzz of the city or far from civilisation, the Sport makes that landscape its own. This stunning Santorini Black/black perforated leather hide example comes with a long list of specification: Premium Navigation System - Hard Disc Drive (HDD) with Full Colour Screen, Voice Control, DAB Tuner, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Harman/Kardon sound system, Keyless Entry & Go, 21 inch diamond cut alloy wheels to name a few. See more details below.
  • Ad ID
    25296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
