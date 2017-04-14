loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Label

Get an Insurance Quote

Leeds £67,995 67995.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£67,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2 Zone Climate Control
8 Inch Touch Screen
Alarm System - Perimetric Alarm
Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Driver & Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Eight Speed Automatic Transmission with Commandshift 2
Electrical Towing Preperation
Electronic Traction Control (ETC)
Follow-Me-Home Lighting
Front Parking Aid with Display
Head Restraints with Two-Way Adjust
Heated Rear Windscreen
Intelligent Stop/Start System
LED Rear Lamps
Park Assist
Power Windows (Front & Rear) with Remote Power Locking
Reactive Grounding Response
Rear View Camera
Single Blade Sunvisor
Two USB Sockets (Front & Second Row)
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Auxiliary Device Connectivity (Full Integrated Streaming)
Brake Pre-Fill
Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
Diesel Particulate Filter
Dual Stage Airbag
Electric Parking Brake
Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS)
Grand Black Lacquer Wood
Heated Front Seats
Heated Windscreen
Interior Mood Lighting
Mist Sensing/Auto Demisting
Power Adjustable Heated Power

Accessories

range-rover sport 3000cc sdv6 hse black label 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control diesel ebd heated-seats heated-windscreen mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control xenon 2017 hands-free land-rover 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9471
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2017
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on