Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic - 5.0 Litre Supercharged

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Autobiography Dynamic - 5.0 Litre Supercharged COLOUR Mariana Black YEAR 2014/64 MILEAGE 16900 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 5.0. Finished in Mariana Black with Ebony/Ivory Seats. Supplied with the benefit of the balance of a 5 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Glass Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Red Brake Calipers, Meridian Sound System, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Memory Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start System, Keyless Entry, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Front and Rear Parking System inc Rear Camera, Touchscreen Navigation System, Grand Black Veneer. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22" 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Ambient Lighting. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 5000 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 503 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 298 PRICE £63,850