loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic - 5.0 Litre Supercharged |

Get an Insurance Quote

Bramley £63,850 63850.00GBP

Bramley, Surrey
United Kingdom

£63,850
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Autobiography Dynamic - 5.0 Litre Supercharged COLOUR Mariana Black YEAR 2014/64 MILEAGE 16900 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 5.0. Finished in Mariana Black with Ebony/Ivory Seats. Supplied with the benefit of the balance of a 5 Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Glass Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Red Brake Calipers, Meridian Sound System, Auto High Beam Assist, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Memory Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Stop/Start System, Keyless Entry, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Front and Rear Parking System inc Rear Camera, Touchscreen Navigation System, Grand Black Veneer. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22" 5 Split Spoke Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Ambient Lighting. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 5000 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 503 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 298 PRICE £63,850 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEH

Accessories

range-rover sport autobiography dynamic 5000cc supercharge black 1-owner 8-speed alloy-wheels airbag cruise-control heated-windscreen leather privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof xenon land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15700
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Mileage
    63850 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on