RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE 3.0 TDV6 AUTOMATIC 2011

£24,995 24995.00GBP
United Kingdom
White with Black leather interior with white stitching, Sat/Nav with T/V, Reversing Camera, Cruise control, Xenon Head lights, Electric memory drivers seat, Electric passengers Seat, Climate control, Harman Kardon C/D Radio with Blue tooth Phone, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Side Steps, 20" Alloy Wheels, Front Fog lights, with 53,000 miles and Two Owners From new with full service history, This car is stuning
range-rover sport hse 3000cc tdv6 automatic 2011 alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh sat-nav side-steps xenon hands-free leather black-interior land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
