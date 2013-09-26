Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic

car description

Registered 26/09/2013 - 63 Plate (2014 Model Year)

2 Owners From New

3.0 Diesel with 8 Speed Automatic Transmission

29,950 Miles

Finished in Santorini Black

Ebony and Ivory Interior

21" Delta Wing Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof with Power Opening and Closing

Aluminium Trim

Cruise Control

DAB Radio

Satellite Navigation

Front and Rear Heated Seats

Front and Rear Park Assist with Camera

Heated Front Windscreen

Heated Steering Wheel

Body Coloured Roof

Red Brake Calipers

Ebony Carpet

2 Zone CLimate Control

Keyless Entry

Ambient Lighting

Approach Lights

Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror

Auto Dipping Mirrors

Auto Terrain Response with Dynamic Mode

Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Xenon Headlamps

Power Tailgate

ACE Suspension

Privacy Glass

£51,950

