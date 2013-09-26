Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic

Virginia Water £51,950 51950.00GBP
Virginia Water,
Surrey
United Kingdom
Registered 26/09/2013 - 63 Plate (2014 Model Year)
2 Owners From New
3.0 Diesel with 8 Speed Automatic Transmission
29,950 Miles
Finished in Santorini Black
Ebony and Ivory Interior
21" Delta Wing Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof with Power Opening and Closing
Aluminium Trim
Cruise Control
DAB Radio
Satellite Navigation
Front and Rear Heated Seats
Front and Rear Park Assist with Camera
Heated Front Windscreen
Heated Steering Wheel
Body Coloured Roof
Red Brake Calipers
Ebony Carpet
2 Zone CLimate Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Approach Lights
Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror
Auto Dipping Mirrors
Auto Terrain Response with Dynamic Mode
Tyre Pressure Monitoring
Xenon Headlamps
Power Tailgate
ACE Suspension
Privacy Glass
£51,950
FURTHER INFORMATION
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM
SALES@SUPERVETTURA.COM
T. +44(0)1344 620072
M. +44(0)7541 888310
FACEBOOK /SuperVettura
TWITTER @SuperVettura
INSTAGRAM /SuperVettura
