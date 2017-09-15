loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6

£47,995 47995.00GBP


£47,995
Almond Primary Hide Espresso Secondary Hide Micro Mesh Aluminium Finishers Electric Memory Heated Seats Cruise Control Voice Command Navigation DAB Radio CD with USB, Aux In, Bluetooth Streaming, Ipod Bluetooth Telephone 7 Seats Contrast Black Roof Rear Heated Seats Power Open/Close Boot Tow Bar Front & Rear Parking DIstance Control Reversing Camera 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Range Rover Service History.

  • Ad ID
    17370
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
