£47,995 47995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Almond Primary Hide Espresso Secondary Hide Micro Mesh Aluminium Finishers Electric Memory Heated Seats Cruise Control Voice Command Navigation DAB Radio CD with USB, Aux In, Bluetooth Streaming, Ipod Bluetooth Telephone 7 Seats Contrast Black Roof Rear Heated Seats Power Open/Close Boot Tow Bar Front & Rear Parking DIstance Control Reversing Camera 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Range Rover Service History.
range-rover sport hse sdv6 red alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather sat-nav tow-bar 2014 hands-free mp3 land-rover 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover
