Range Rover Sport

Exeter £14,995 14995.00GBP

Exeter, Devon

£14,995
Ken Wheeler
car description

First Edition rare Supercharged Range Rover Sport. Great condition collectable car. All extras, including Bluetooth music and phone. Upgraded Hawke trim and exhaust, but have all grilles and wheels to return to standard if preferred. Black leather. Long mot. New compressor Service History, poly bushes. Call or text 07921269544 or email ken.wheeler@aol.com

Accessories

New stormer style wheels and tyres. Hawke trims, exhaust, grille

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8821
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Engine Size
    4.2
