Exeter £14,995 14995.00GBP
Exeter, Devon
First Edition rare Supercharged Range Rover Sport. Great condition collectable car. All extras, including Bluetooth music and phone. Upgraded Hawke trim and exhaust, but have all grilles and wheels to return to standard if preferred. Black leather. Long mot. New compressor Service History, poly bushes. Call or text 07921269544 or email ken.wheeler@aol.com
New stormer style wheels and tyres. Hawke trims, exhaust, grille
