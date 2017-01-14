loading Loading please wait....
Range Rover Sport

Leeds £25,985 25985.00GBP

Leeds, West Yorkshire

£25,985
HSE
FSH
MOT July 2017
Discs pads and tyres in July 2016
Land Rover extended warranty until July 2017
Buck blue
Black leather

Full Nav
Heated front and rear seats
Bluetooth phone and audio
TV
20" alloys

  • Ad ID
    7713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    73500 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.0
  • Transmission
    73
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
