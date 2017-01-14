Range Rover Sport

Leeds £25,985 25985.00GBP
Leeds, West Yorkshire
HSE
FSH
MOT July 2017
Discs pads and tyres in July 2016
Land Rover extended warranty until July 2017
Buck blue
Black leather
Full Nav
Heated front and rear seats
Bluetooth phone and audio
TV
20" alloys
