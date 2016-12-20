RANGE ROVER SPORT ONYX SAN MARINO

car description

Benz Bavarian are proud to offer for your consideration this Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic San Marino Onyx Wide Arched Edition. Black interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, Matt Grey, FULL SPECIFICATION INCLUDES, 22″ ONYX Sport Alloy Wheels, Front Bumper Incorporating LED Daytime Running Lights In Carbon Housings, Front Aero Bumper Guard In Carbon, Marino Super V Bonnet, Carbon A Pillar Trim, Carbon Mirrors, Carbon Astler XL Side Vents, Wide Arch Kit, Marino Side Panel Pack With Carbon Sill Dam, Carbon D Pillar Trim, Rear Roof Aero Spoiler, Rear Window Carbon Lip Spoiler, Complete Rear Bumper With Carbon Rear Diffuser Housing HEX Sport Exhaust, Complementing this stunning conversion is the factory HSE specification which is as follows: Full Black Leather interior, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Tailgate, Park Distance Control Front And Rear With Reversing Camera, Privacy Glass, Key Less Entry, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity With Audio Streaming, iPod And USB Interface, Multi Function Steering Wheel With Electrical Adjustment, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Heated Front And Rear Seats And Memory Function For Both Driver And Passenger