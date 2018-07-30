Range Rover Sport Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE

car description

Specification MAKE Range Rover Sport MODEL Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE COLOUR Mariana Black YEAR 2015/15 MILEAGE 13800 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional One Owner Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE. Finished in Mariana Black with Ebony Interior. Supplied with the balance of a manufacturer's Five Year Service Plan. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Remote Operated Tailgate, Climate Control, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation System, Electric Windows, Fixed Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Aids, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Paddle Shifts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Dynamic Stability Control, Stop/Start System. OPTIONAL EXTRAS 22" Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Red Calipers, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Full Size Spare Wheel. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 2993 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 288 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 199 WARRANTY Supplied with the balance of the Manufacturers Warranty until 30/07/2018